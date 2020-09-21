Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VTR. Argus cut shares of Ventas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ventas from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.65.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.07.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.32 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 111.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 825,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,212,000 after acquiring an additional 434,208 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after buying an additional 115,766 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in Ventas by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

