Vertcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $210,499.00 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $15.35 million and approximately $210,499.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00002473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Poloniex, Bittrex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,962.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $374.97 or 0.03420483 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.69 or 0.02076986 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00429260 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.81 or 0.00846595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011320 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00046845 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00528133 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 56,607,747 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Poloniex, CryptoBridge, Upbit, CoinEgg, QBTC, YoBit, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Bleutrade, Bitsane and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

