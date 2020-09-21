ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded ViacomCBS from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities lowered ViacomCBS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average of $21.67.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,432,855,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $169,437,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $125,249,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $111,454,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.