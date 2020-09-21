VIBE Reaches Market Cap of $4.22 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. VIBE has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and $227,558.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00044546 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042531 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $486.05 or 0.04433754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009143 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00057229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00034380 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a token. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

