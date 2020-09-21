Vid Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Vid has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Vid has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vid token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00042620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00240075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00088764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.16 or 0.01408047 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00216124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000707 BTC.

About Vid

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,356,095 tokens. Vid’s official website is vid.camera . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation

Buying and Selling Vid

Vid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

