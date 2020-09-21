Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 204 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 204 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VOLV.B. UBS Group set a SEK 163 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 175 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 180 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 120 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 144 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Volvo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of SEK 160.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is SEK 144.10 and its 200-day moving average is SEK 145.55. Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

