VoteCoin (VOT) Market Capitalization Tops $11,732.74

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 50.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, VoteCoin has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. VoteCoin has a market capitalization of $11,732.74 and $4.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VoteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00526805 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00074594 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00053829 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000573 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin Profile

VoteCoin (CRYPTO:VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 107,330,250 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

