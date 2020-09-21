VouchForMe Price Tops $0.0012 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. One VouchForMe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbe, IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. VouchForMe has a market cap of $293,162.78 and approximately $25,100.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VouchForMe has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,000,000 tokens. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, Coinbe and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

