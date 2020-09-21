Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on VYGR. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.75.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

VYGR stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $434.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.79. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $18.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 23.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.