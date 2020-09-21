Wagerr (WGR) Price Tops $0.0421 on Major Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 20th. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $8.19 million and $4,685.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001341 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000084 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 215,773,959 coins and its circulating supply is 194,394,345 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Wagerr Coin Trading

Wagerr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

