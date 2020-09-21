Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WTRH. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Waitr in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Waitr in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Waitr from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.67.

NASDAQ WTRH opened at $3.58 on Thursday. Waitr has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $394.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -4.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $60.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that Waitr will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,393,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waitr during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,005,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,208,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,936 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waitr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

