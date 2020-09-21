Waltonchain Trading Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $28.55 million and $439.06 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00003747 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Allbit, Bithumb and OKEx. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.05 or 0.03392244 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009153 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00046716 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a token. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,655,521 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, OKEx, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, Coinnest, HitBTC, Binance, COSS, Kucoin, DragonEX, Huobi and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

