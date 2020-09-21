Warburg Research Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €81.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €64.15 ($75.48).

Get Kion Group alerts:

KGX opened at €75.08 ($88.33) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.57. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.