WAX Price Reaches $0.0380 on Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. One WAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and C2CX. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. WAX has a market cap of $50.99 million and approximately $450,040.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00042738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00241282 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00089302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.47 or 0.01412232 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00216325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000708 BTC.

About WAX

WAX’s launch date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,705,489,184 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,939,993 tokens. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bithumb, Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Upbit, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Huobi, Bancor Network, Bittrex, IDEX, Tidex and C2CX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

