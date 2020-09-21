Webchain (WEB) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Webchain has a market cap of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Webchain has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar. One Webchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Coinroom, EscoDEX and RaisEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Webchain alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.45 or 0.00859982 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002277 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Webchain Profile

Webchain (CRYPTO:WEB) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive . The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain . Webchain’s official website is webchain.network

Webchain Coin Trading

Webchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, STEX, EscoDEX, BiteBTC, ChaoEX and RaisEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Webchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.