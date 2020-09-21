WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) will report sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. WEC Energy Group posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year sales of $7.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.86. 1,251,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day moving average is $91.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 58,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 100,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 27,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

