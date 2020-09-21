WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WJRYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded WEST JAPAN RWY/S from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S stock opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.63. WEST JAPAN RWY/S has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $91.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a railway network that stretches across an area of approximately 104,000 square kilometers covering 18 prefectures in western Honshu and the northern tip of Kyushu comprising a total of 1,200 railway stations with an operating route length of 5,008.7 kilometers.

