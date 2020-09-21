Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 25.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of HIX stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $7.12.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

