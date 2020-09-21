Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Lifted to Buy at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Whiting Petroleum to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whiting Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen raised Whiting Petroleum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.52.

NYSE WLL opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Paul Korus bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $44,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 427,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 46,527 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 338,165 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,816 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 24,240 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 885,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 12,042 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 21,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

