WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.14.

WPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on WPX Energy from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on WPX Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in WPX Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in WPX Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WPX Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in WPX Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.51. 299,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,010,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 3.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49. WPX Energy has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $14.43.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.36 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WPX Energy will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

