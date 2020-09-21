Wrapped NXM Price Hits $56.74 (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded up 56.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $38.25 million and $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM token can now be purchased for about $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00242852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00088883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.39 or 0.01409156 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000250 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00219499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Token Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

Wrapped NXM Token Trading

Wrapped NXM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.