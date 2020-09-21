XIO Market Capitalization Achieves $4.85 Million (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, XIO has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. XIO has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $338,306.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIO token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00002438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000077 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002033 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001476 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009051 BTC.

About XIO

XIO is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,161,756 tokens. XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . The official website for XIO is xio.network

Buying and Selling XIO

XIO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars.

