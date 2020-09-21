yearn.finance 1-Day Volume Tops $413.46 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 29.7% against the dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for $27,150.60 or 2.47379001 BTC on popular exchanges. yearn.finance has a market cap of $813.64 million and $413.46 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00240388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00088492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.68 or 0.01409337 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00221293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000705 BTC.

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,968 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance . The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

yearn.finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

