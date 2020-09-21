YF Link Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.66 Million (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One YF Link token can currently be purchased for $470.19 or 0.04284046 BTC on major exchanges. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $23.30 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YF Link has traded down 39.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00240388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00088492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.68 or 0.01409337 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00221293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000705 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,562 tokens. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink

YF Link Token Trading

YF Link can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

