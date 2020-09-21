Zacks: Analysts Expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $51.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.18 million.

BRP stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.02. 254,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,244. The stock has a market cap of $895.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.90. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families.

