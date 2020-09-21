Zacks: Analysts Expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.16. CrossFirst Bankshares reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. 5,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,093. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.58 million and a P/E ratio of 35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

