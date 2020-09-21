Zacks: Analysts Expect Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Union Bankshares reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Union Bankshares.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.04 million.

AUB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

In other Union Bankshares news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $92,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,783,455.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 495,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,149,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $1,507,740.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUB. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 14.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,640,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,837,000 after buying an additional 331,857 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $7,146,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 1,058.7% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 242,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 221,398 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 30.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,543,000 after buying an additional 199,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $3,469,000.

Shares of NYSE:AUB traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $22.41. 1,018,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,682. Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

