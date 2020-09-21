Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.59. Perficient reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.61 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Perficient from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

PRFT stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.60. The company had a trading volume of 590,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.89. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Perficient by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,407 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Perficient by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 638,695 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $17,303,000 after buying an additional 222,905 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Perficient by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,953 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 12,868 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,535 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 14,438 shares during the last quarter.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

