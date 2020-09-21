Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) to report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.63) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ARPO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,547. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

