Zacks: Brokerages Expect CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.54 Billion

Analysts expect CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) to announce $4.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.49 billion and the highest is $4.62 billion. CDW posted sales of $4.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year sales of $17.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.42 billion to $17.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.06 billion to $19.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.89.

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $4.01 on Wednesday, hitting $108.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,792. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. CDW has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in CDW by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 6.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CDW by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 557,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,024,000 after acquiring an additional 101,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

