Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.84. Hancock Whitney posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.84. 1,687,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,909. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

