Zacks: Brokerages Expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2020

Equities analysts predict that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings. Solar Capital reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million.

SLRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Solar Capital from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.59.

Shares of SLRC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.12. 276,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,494. Solar Capital has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $681.23 million, a PE ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Solar Capital by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Solar Capital by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 25,266 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Solar Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Solar Capital by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 30,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Solar Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solar Capital (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.