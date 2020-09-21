Zacks: Brokerages Expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings. Solar Capital reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million.

SLRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Solar Capital from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.59.

Shares of SLRC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.12. 276,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,494. Solar Capital has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $681.23 million, a PE ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Solar Capital by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Solar Capital by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 25,266 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Solar Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Solar Capital by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 30,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Solar Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

