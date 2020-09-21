Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pluralsight Inc. is an enterprise technology learning platform. It offers online training courses for professional developers, IT admins and creative artists. The company serves individuals and businesses, as well as academic and government sectors. Pluralsight Inc. is based in Utah, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pluralsight from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Pluralsight from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluralsight currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.54.

Pluralsight stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.44. Pluralsight has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $94.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.23 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karenann K. Terrell sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $666,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $211,199.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,040. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 56,958 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Pluralsight by 9.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 125.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 262,571 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 13.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Pluralsight in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

