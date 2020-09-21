Zacks Investment Research Lowers Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail Inc Series A presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 16.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 636,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 87,959 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 250.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 103,024 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,315,000 after buying an additional 243,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 18,522 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

