Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZAL. Barclays set a €78.30 ($92.12) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zalando has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €67.96 ($79.95).

FRA:ZAL opened at €77.46 ($91.13) on Thursday. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €69.64 and a 200 day moving average price of €55.19.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

