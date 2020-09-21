ZB Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $62.37 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One ZB Token token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00003407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZB Token has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $173.28 million and approximately $62.37 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00043888 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00042504 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $486.37 or 0.04430938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009126 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00057138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00034363 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a token. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

