Zcoin (XZC) Trading Down 10.7% This Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.89 million and approximately $10.65 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zcoin has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.35 or 0.00039622 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,972.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.84 or 0.03416196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.30 or 0.02080664 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00430574 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00835736 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00046843 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00529793 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,014,943 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

