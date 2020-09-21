Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Craig Hallum

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZG. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a negative rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.14.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $95.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $97.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

