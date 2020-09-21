ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.63.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $64.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.77.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $110.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 7,061,428 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $252,799,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,418,750,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,008,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,078,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $163,418,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,049,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

