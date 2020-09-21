ZPER (ZPR) Price Up 37% Over Last Week

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. One ZPER token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Allbit, HitBTC, Bit-Z and Coinsuper. ZPER has a market cap of $521,924.83 and $3,389.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded 37% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009046 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00088895 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00116217 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00041894 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000401 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008483 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,166,647,645 tokens. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BitForex, HitBTC, Allbit, Liquid and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

