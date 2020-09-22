$0.01 EPS Expected for Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nlight’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.03. Nlight also reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nlight will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nlight.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.01 million. Nlight had a negative net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LASR shares. BidaskClub raised Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nlight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Nlight from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nlight in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nlight from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other Nlight news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,919.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $302,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,054 shares of company stock valued at $866,189 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nlight by 145.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,390,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nlight by 25.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,208,000 after purchasing an additional 663,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nlight by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,132,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,856,000 after purchasing an additional 156,912 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nlight by 43.5% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,124,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 340,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nlight by 14.5% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 136,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LASR stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 255,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,612. The firm has a market cap of $909.65 million, a P/E ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.52. Nlight has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $26.48.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

