$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Analysts expect R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. R1 RCM reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The healthcare provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

RCM traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $15.41. 5,327,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, Director Michael C. Feiner sold 71,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,107,677.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 160.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,524 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 6.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,237 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,168 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 31,703 shares during the last quarter.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

