-$0.02 EPS Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. CalAmp posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $80.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.29 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAMP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CalAmp by 87.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in CalAmp by 33.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 339,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CalAmp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CalAmp by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 145,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CalAmp by 29.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 304,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 69,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.39. 187,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,523. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $288.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

