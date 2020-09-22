-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.04). Plug Power posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The company had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PLUG has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plug Power from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

In related news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 961,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $7,015,730.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,339.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 291,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $2,310,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,060.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,574,814 shares of company stock valued at $34,749,478 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Petix & Botte Co bought a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter worth $43,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.93. The company had a trading volume of 19,261,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,051,467. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.95.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

