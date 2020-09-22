-$0.09 EPS Expected for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.06. National-Oilwell Varco reported earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover National-Oilwell Varco.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen upped their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.02.

NYSE:NOV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,753,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,410. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.83. National-Oilwell Varco has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,462 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

