$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) will announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Docusign’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Docusign also posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docusign will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Docusign.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOCU. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.69.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $7.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,569,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,160. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.92 and a beta of 0.86. Docusign has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.49 and its 200-day moving average is $152.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $12,198,198.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $1,224,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 393,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,140,122.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,315 shares of company stock worth $28,860,630. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Docusign during the second quarter valued at $2,829,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after buying an additional 42,617 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 138,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,835,000 after buying an additional 54,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 42.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Docusign by 74.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

