-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Landec posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Landec had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 6.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Landec from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landec in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Landec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 559.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 48.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 26.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Landec by 29.0% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Landec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.67. 97,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,778. The firm has a market cap of $278.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. Landec has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

