-$0.13 EPS Expected for Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.21). Tenaris posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 172.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%.

TS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Tenaris from $16.20 to $14.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays downgraded Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Shares of NYSE:TS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.15. 1,945,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,088. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.30. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Tenaris by 704.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,150,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tenaris by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

