$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) to announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.19. Boston Private Financial reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BPFH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boston Private Financial by 11.0% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Boston Private Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Boston Private Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in Boston Private Financial by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Private Financial by 14.6% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPFH stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.26. 889,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67. Boston Private Financial has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

