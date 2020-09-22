$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Commerce Bancshares reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $320.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

CBSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $55.20.

Shares of CBSH stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.27. 473,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,603. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.97. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.98. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $71.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 542.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

